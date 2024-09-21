Jonathan Kuminga 'confident' on key element that could completely unlock Warriors
If we weren't already aware of his explosive athleticism, Jonathan Kuminga put on a show in the second half of last season to conclude as a bright light from an otherwise disappointing season for the Golden State Warriors.
Kuminga comfortably broke the previous franchise record for dunks in a season, often proving unstoppable at the rim in averaging 18.7 points on 54.2% shooting across his final 41 games.
The exciting aspect for Kuminga is that there's plenty to work on, starting with his three-point shooting given he's yet to command the respect of opposing defenses from beyond the arc. The young forward understands this, appearing to have worked on it tirelessly over the offseason.
Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is confident in his three-point shot entering next season
When asked about his shooting in a recent interview with Tim Kawakami of The San Francisco Standard, Kuminga noted his belief that it's a much improved area of his game.
“I’m definitely confident. And I just can’t wait to go out there and show people what I’ve been working on and stuff," Kuminga said. "I mean, it’s always my thing to just work on certain things and get better. And I feel like shooting 3s, I’ve gotten so much better shooting.”
Kuminga shot a career-low 32.1% from three-point range on just over two attempts per game last season. The fact he was still able to be so dominant at the rim despite defenses sagging off him was rather extraordinary, but also speaks to the significant growth the talented forward still has in his game.
Yet a shooting uptick isn't just key to Kuminga's individual improvement, but it could also completely unlock the Warriors as a team. Head coach Steve Kerr noted that the biggest question surrounding Kuminga at the conclusion of last season was whether he can be more versatile and become an option at small forward.
If the 21-year-old has developed his shooting, ball-handling and general decision-making sufficiently, then all of a sudden a Kuminga-Draymond Green-Trayce Jackson-Davis front court becomes a viable option for Kerr to turn to. If he hasn't, then Kerr will likely be left prioritizing offense or defense without finding a great balance of both.
Despite the often limited playing time over his first three seasons, the Warriors have invested heavily in Kuminga when they could have otherwise moved him via trade on multiple occasions. Now extension eligible entering his fourth year, Kuminga has the opportunity to secure his own future and revolutionize the trajectory of the franchise in the process.