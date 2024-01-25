Jonathan Kuminga ties Golden State Warriors history in emotionally-charged win over Hawks
On an emotional night remembering Dejan Milojević, the Golden State Warriors have overcome a devastating week to honor the beloved assistant coach's legacy with a 134-112 win over the Atlanta Hawks.
With a ceremony and tributes flowing pre-game, a number of Warrior players and coaches were visibly emotional before having to go out and play their first game since 'Deki' passed away last Wednesday.
Jonathan Kuminga tied a franchise record as the Golden State Warriors outlasted the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday at Chase Center
The Warriors found their flow offensively early on, putting up 38 first-quarter points to take a seven-point lead. The Hawks responded with 37 of their own second-quarter, leaving the hosts with a one-point lead in an offensive-driven first-half.
The teams continued to go back-and-forth to open the third-quarter, with the Hawks even taking a four-point lead a few minutes into the second-half. But playing without their primary offensive engine in Trae Young, Atlanta couldn't keep up with the scoring pace as Golden State lifted their defensive intensity.
What forecasted as a 50-50 game halfway through the third quickly developed into a comfortable Golden State victory. The Warriors outscored their opponents 24-13 over the final seven minutes of the period to take a nine-point lead to the fourth, before quickly lifting it to 15 and beyond early in the final period.
Jonathan Kuminga quickly became the star of the show, with a fadeaway jumpshot in the final minutes tying Chris Mullin's franchise record of a perfect 11-of-11 from the field.
The 21-year-old also became the youngest player in NBA history to record 25 points on 100% from the field, with Kuminga also adding nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in an excellent all-around game.
Stephen Curry stepped up after a slow start to also add 25 points, while fellow splash brother Klay Thompson had 24 points on 5-of-10 shooting from three-point range. The Warriors had seven players score in double-figures, while veteran Cory Joseph also added a season-high eight points.
Draymond Green proved pivotal off the bench in his second game back from suspension, continuing his hot shooting season with another pair off triples as the 33-year-old recorded 12 points, five rebounds, three assists and an equal game-high +19 in just under 23 minutes.
Golden State shot 56% from the floor and 48.5% (16-of-33) from beyond the arc, while the Atlanta offense deteriorated to less than 42% and 32.6% from three-point range. Both teams recorded 10 turnovers, with the Hawks taking and making four more free-throw attempts.
The Warriors will look to build off the momentum when they host the Sacramento Kings on the second night of a back-to-back at Chase Center on Thursday.