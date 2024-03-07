Kerr's acknowledgment is bad news for Golden State Warriors' veteran
After an embarrassing 52-point defeat at the hands of the Boston Celtics on Sunday, the Golden State Warriors duly responded in a 125-90 blowout victory of their own against the championship contending Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night.
Superstar guard Stephen Curry may have led the way with 29 points, but it was a well-rounded even performance from the Warriors who answered Milwaukee's threatening surge at the start of the second-half.
Steve Kerr has acknowledged he'll have to cut the Golden State Warriors' rotation to 10 after playing 11 against the Milwaukee Bucks
Prior to the last four minutes of garbage time, head coach Steve Kerr had again utilized 11 players in a fully healthy Golden State rotation. That included nine players who saw between 16 and 31 minutes, while starting small-forward Andrew Wiggins was limited to less than 14 minutes in his return from a four-game absence.
Despite often going with an 11-man rotation over the past couple of weeks, Kerr confirmed post-game that he'll likely have to cut it to 10 as the Warriors continue to rise towards a playoff position.
"It'll more than likely be 10. It's hard to play 11. I know we've been playing 11, but if we're going to ramp Trayce's minutes up, it's more than likely going to be 10...I think we're in a good spot now where we're able to put together the starting group...and a second group, now that we're fully healthy, with a lot of really talented players."
Dario Saric has already been a victim of the rotation crunch, with the once reliable forward/center now out of the setup following dwindling form across the last month. If Kerr is to leave another out of the mix, then that's likely to be bad news for another veteran big man.
Kevon Looney saw less than six minutes of playing time against the Bucks, having not played more than 12 minutes now in any of the last 13 games. The 28-year-old is the obvious exclusion from the rotation, particularly given Kerr's ambition to ramp up the minutes of rookie big Trayce Jackson-Davis.
The 24-year-old was the major story from Wednesday's game, with Jackson-Davis blocking Bucks' star Giannis Antetekounmpo on three seperate occasions during an incredible third-quarter sequence.
Jackson-Davis' 15 points, six rebounds and four blocks further solidified his role as the Warriors' backup big, leaving only sparing minutes for Looney that may soon transition into a complete removal from the rotation.
Looney has played 254-straight regular season games, with the three-time champion having not missed a game since March 20, 2021 against the Memphis Grizzlies.