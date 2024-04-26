Kerr's comments prove difficulty in evaluating season of Warriors' veteran
After self-induced struggles to open the season, Golden State Warriors' head coach Steve Kerr has stated that Draymond Green "responded beautifully" over the closing months as the franchise attempted to resurrect their campaign.
The Warriors' faced a myriad of issues early in the season, but many of them can be tracked back to Green's two diabolical brain fades that led to a pair of suspensions within the first 23 games.
The fiery forward first placed long-time rival Rudy Gobert in a chokehold early in a game on November 14, leading to a five-game suspension where the Warriors went 2-3. Green recklessly flailed and hit Suns' big man Jusuf Nurkic just six games into his return, with the repeated incidents resulting in an indefinite suspension that ultimately saw the 34-year-old out for another 21 games.
Golden State were three games below .500 by the time Green returned for a second time, placing them in a hole they truly never recovered from. In fairness to Green, he recovered to have a significant impact in the Warriors' revival as Kerr recently described on The TK Show with Tim Kawakami.
"He responded beautifully. In the whole second half of the season, I thought he was amazing. I thought he played well. I thought he handled himself well. Took on a leadership role. And it was fun to watch.” "- Steve Kerr
It's difficult to evaluate Green's season -- not only can you make the argument that he ruined the year with the pair of suspensions, but you could also argue that he was one of the primary reasons the Warriors were still able to make the Play-In Tournament.
The four-time All-Star's on-court production was impressive throughout the season, but particularly in the second-half where the stakes rose and he was able to build consistency. Green's shooting was an obvious highlight, having nailed a career-high 39.5% of his three-point attempts. His impact was showcased in ranking second on the team in plus-minus, while he was the primary factor in helping Golden State rank seventh in defense across the final 39 games of the season.
Green's season could be surmised as being the Warriors' second-most valuable player, but that equally leads him to being one of the team's most disappointing aspects given his own actions severely damaged the franchise's chance at success.