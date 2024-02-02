Kerr's comments don't sway Warriors status as team of interest before trade deadline
With the NBA trade deadline now less than a week away, the period now forecasts to be far quieter for the Golden State Warriors than previously anticipated.
From previous reports that every player was on the trade table excluding Stephen Curry, the Warriors now appear determined to improve internally rather than seek outside help to rebuild from their 20-24 record to date.
Despite Steve Kerr's comments to the contrary, the Golden State Warriors remain an interesting team to monitor ahead of the trade deadline
Golden State have found a new wave of optimism in the wake of Draymond Green's return, with the veteran most notably unlocking the forward pairing of Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga in recent games.
Each seen as potential trade pieces for the Warriors at various points in the season, Wiggins and Kuminga are now in season-best form, particularly the latter who's emerged as the franchise's second-most valuable asset behind Curry.
Head coach Steve Kerr told 95.7 The Game's Willard and Dibs on Wednesday that his team wouldn't find better players than Chris Paul or Gary Payton II on the trade market, with the pair expected to return to the lineup after the All-Star break.
Kerr also stated on Thursday that he expects Wiggins to remain with the team past the deadline, while ESPN's Brian Windhorst earlier reported that Golden State has no interest in moving franchise legends in Green and Klay Thompson.
The Warriors appear willing to stick with what they have, which also stems from the fact that there's few significant, difference-making players available on the market. However, the plethora of speculation over recent weeks and even months isn't completely disregarded, at least in Bleacher Report's look at 'The 10 Most Interesting Teams' prior to the deadline.
Writer Grant Hughes still has Golden State as one of the teams to monitor over the next week, largely because of Curry who remains one of the league's best players.
"Few players have ever meant more to an organization, and you could argue none have been less disruptive or outwardly impatient during down years. If any team was ever obligated to do right by its best player, it's the Warriors."- Grant Hughes
Although the Warriors now appear to content with their current roster, it's been such a rollercoaster season that who would be surprised if something out-of-the-box was still to go down over the next few days.