Kerr denies speculation on defensively limited lineup for Warriors preseason opener
Steve Kerr is yet to confirm the Golden State Warriors starting lineup for Saturday's preseason opener against the L.A Clippers, but the head coach has already revealed what it won't be.
Speculation ran riot on social media after reports that a unit featuring Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Buddy Hield, Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green were playing together during a scrimmage on Friday.
The Warriors starting lineup is still uncertain for their preseason opener
However, when asked afterwards whether that was the planned starting lineup for Saturday's game, Kerr not only refuted that as the case, but denied that it was even a possibility according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic.
There's been a myriad of conjecture on what Golden State's rotation will look like this season, and as a result fans are eagerly anticipating their first look against the Clippers. The Warriors are expected to be at relative full health outside projected starting small forward Andrew Wiggins who will be sidelined due to illness that's impacted his training camp.
A starting lineup of Curry, Podziemski, Hield, Kuminga and Green would open up legitimate defensive concerns, with some sure to be frustrated by the idea of another three-guard starting lineup. Wiggins would presumably take one of Hield or Podziemski's role upon return, but regardless it isn't a lineup Kerr is going to anyway despite Friday's scrimmage.
Marcus Thompson II, also of the Athletic, reported that the scrimmage also saw a presumed second unit featuring De'Anthony Melton, Gary Payton II, Moses Moody, Kyle Anderson and Kevon Looney, while a third lineup included Pat Spencer, Lindy Waters III, Gui Santos, Quinten Post and Trayce Jackson-Davis.
Can that give us any indication coming out of training camp and into the six preseason games? The most interesting aspect may be Looney's place in the second unit in front of Jackson-Davis, with the latter still viewed as a potential starting candidate. A Green/Jackson-Davis front court helped Golden State go 9-2 over the final 11 games of last season.
The Warriors are trying to balance their ambition to be an elite top 5-7 team on defense this season, while also trying to remain a high volume three-point shooting team despite the departure of veteran Klay Thompson over the summer.
Kerr has also stated his hesitation of playing Green too much at the center position, yet that's an adjustment he may have to make in order to find a starting role for Kuminga entering his fourth year.