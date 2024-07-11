Key pair return as former top 10 pick leads Warriors to flawless California Classic
Following time with the USA Select Team in Las Vegas over the weekend, impressive young duo Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis have returned to help the Golden State Warriors to a 91-90 victory in the final game of the California Classic on Wednesday night.
The duo showcased themselves as a step above the Summer League level in the first half, but faded over the second as the Sacramento Kings threatened a monumental comeback behind a 30-piece from Keon Ellis.
Former top 10 pick Kevin Knox II had a team-high 21 points as the Golden State Warriors staved off the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center
Playing as the team's primary point guard, Podziemski had 12 points, two rebounds and four assists in an excellent first half that helped the Warriors to as much as a 21-point lead. Podziemski was quiet in the final 20 minutes, but made 3-of-4 free throws in the final minute to help clinch the one-point victory.
The All-Rookie First Team member went 0-of-5 from the field in the second half and failed to add another rebound or assist, finishing with 15 points on 4-of-13 shooting in a little under 29 minutes.
Jackson-Davis had 11 points, six rebounds, an assist and a steal in just over 22 minutes, with he and Podziemski providing some highlights but also each finishing the game with a negative plus-minus.
Former ninth overall pick Kevin Knox did his chances of another NBA opportunity no harm, recording a team-high 21 points for Golden State in less than 21 minutes off the bench. The 6'7" forward shot 7-of-9 from the floor and 3-of-5 from three-point range, adding five rebounds and finishing as an equal game-high +13.
Impressive 25-year-old guard Ethan Thompson added 13 points, two rebounds, two assists and four assists off the bench, having recorded 49 points across the Warriors first two victories against the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers.
Having concluded last season as Sacramento's starting two-guard, which included an impressive performance against Golden State in the Play-In Tournament, Ellis again showcased his skillset with 30 points on 12-of-21 shooting and 4-of-9 from three-point range.
It ultimately wasn't enough as his buzzer-beating potential game-winner went awry, giving the Warriors the victory and a 3-0 record at the California Classic which sees them lift the Mitch Richmond Trophy. Both teams will now head to Las Vegas for the second Summer League tournament starting on Friday.