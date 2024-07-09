Key pair shake off early scare in potentially nightmare scenario for Warriors
For everyone involved in a sporting organization -- from players, to coaches, to fans -- all you want is for people to return from their offseason healthy, fit and available. Yet that notion takes on even more angst for the Golden State Warriors this year, with superstar guard Stephen Curry gearing up to play in his first Olympics.
Watching Curry in a Team USA for the first time since 2014 will undoubtedly be exciting, but you'd be lying if you hadn't considered how it may impact the Warriors heading into next season. After all, the team will only go as far as the two-time MVP can possibly take them. It shouldn't impact Golden State, unless disaster strikes in the form of injury (touches wood).
Key Golden State Warriors pair Stephen Curry and Brandin Podziemski have already suffered slight injury concerns at Team USA training camp
On the first weekend of Team USA's training camp in Las Vegas, Curry and impressive young guard Brandin Podziemski have already failed to get through completely unscathed. But there's no need to fear for Warrior fans, with the pair shaking off their minor issues to return to the floor.
Curry continued to look down at his right hand during training over the weekend, raising concerns over the 36-year-old. However, per NBC Sports' Dalton Johnson, neither Curry or head coach Steve Kerr didn't seem to concerned when asked by reporters post-scrimmage.
Curry returned to the court on Monday, only to see his Golden State teammate literally hit the floor after a collision with Philadelphia 76ers' star Joel Embiid. Podziemski took an elbow from Embiid according to Johnson, but returned to the floor after cleaning some blood from his nose.
The 21-year-old is currently part of the USA Select Team in Vegas, along with fellow 2023 draft pick Trayce Jackson-Davis. Podziemski took to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, ensuring fans that he and Jackson-Davis will be back for the Warriors last game at the California Classic against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night -- hopefully the collision with Embiid doesn't put a dent in those plans.
While it's exciting to see Warrior players in action over the Summer, fingers crossed they all come out of it raring to go for a franchise desperately looking to respond after failing to make the playoffs last season.