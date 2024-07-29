Key Warriors trio set to benefit greatly from major offseason addition
An offseason of significant change hasn't just emerged on the playing roster for the Golden State Warriors, with the franchise also making moves to rejuvenate their coaching staff around Steve Kerr.
Most notably the Warriors added 13-year NBA head coach Terry Stotts at the start of the month, along with former 2x NBA All-Star and 18-year veteran Jerry Stackhouse.
Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and Andrew Wiggins could be the biggest beneficiaries of Jerry Stackhouse joining the Golden State Warriors
Stackhouse is returning to the league for the first time since he was an assistant coach with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2018-19. He was an assistant with the Toronto Raptors previously and head coach of their G League team, while the 49-year-old is coming off a five-year stint leading the Vanderbilt Commodores in College.
A 6'6" wing with a career scoring average of 16.9 points per game, Stackhouse believes his ability to develop Golden State's wing players was a key reason behind his hiring, according to The Athletic's Anthony Slater in a recent interview published last week.
"That’s the position I played. I’ve sat in that seat. I’ve been there. I understand what they’re going through, from a young guy looking for a contract to a guy whose game is transitioning as you get older."- Jerry Stackhouse
That quote can be specific for three Warrior players, most notably Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody who are each entering their fourth season. The duo are both extension eligible and are on the lookout for their first major contract, especially Kuminga who could command in excess of $150 million after a breakout third season where he averaged over 18 points on 54% shooting in the last 41 games.
Stackhouse could also benefit Andrew Wiggins given their comparative styles, with the Canadian looking to boune-back from the career-worst year of his decade-long career. The former number one overall pick could continue his transition with a primary focus on the defensive end, though improved scoring will also be important after the departure of veteran sharpshooter Klay Thompson.
As reported by Slater earlier this month, Stackhouse is set to take a large emphasis on the Warriors defense, while Stotts will focus on the offense after years of success on that end with the Portland Trail Blazers.