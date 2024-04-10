Klay Thompson's expected contract from Warriors becomes clearer with latest report
After a rough start to the season, Golden State Warriors' veteran Klay Thompson continued his recent resurgence with a team-high 27 points against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday.
Since a controversial move to the bench just before the All-Star break, Thompson has averaged 19.2 points per game on 41.7% from three-point range. Having now moved back into the starting lineup to conclude the season, the 34-year-old is back in the frame to earn a contract in excess of $20 million per season when he hits free agency this offseason.
A recent report suggests Klay Thompson would be content on a short-term two-year contract to return to the Golden State Warriors
The dollars per season may be the key factor for Thompson, rather than the length of his new deal. A two-year contract was always a strong suggestion after head coach Steve Kerr re-signed on a two-year, $35 million deal in February.
Kerr, Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are locked in for the next two years, forging the path for Thompson to set a similar timeline with his contract. In a recent episode of The Hoop Collective podcast, ESPN's Kendra Andrews reported that the four-time champion would be content with a two-year deal.
"Klay would be content matching up with those guys. Let's finish this out. He understands where he's at in his career, what he's capable of, what he deserves. But the other important thing is he wants to feel appreciated by this organization. He wants them to come to him and say, 'we're going to take care of you.'"- Kendra Andrews
Thompson reportedly rejected a two-year, $48 million contract prior to the season, with his recent form suggesting a deal of that magnitude will again be on the table. Balancing Thompson's future value with his standing as a franchise legend will be a major discussion between his management, Golden State General Manager Mike Dunleavy Jr., along with ownership headed by Joe Lacob.
With potentially just four games (three regular season + one Play-In) remaining in Golden State's season, speculation is beginning to heat up on Thompson's future with player and franchise unable to come to terms on a contract extension.
The five-time All-Star reiterated his desire to re-sign with the Warriors in a recent appearance on The Draymond Green Show, but also stated that he'd have to prioritize his mental health. The Magic continue to be floated as a destination for Thompson, with The Athletic's Tim Kawakami reporting on Monday that there's no secret to the potential of Orlando offering the 15-year veteran "a ton of money" in free agency.