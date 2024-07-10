Klay Thompson's inadvertent jab at Warriors reiterates major roster flaw
The thought of Klay Thompson in another team's jersey remains a tough one many Golden State Warriors' fans, but it entered a whole new level of reality when the veteran sharpshooter was unveiled during a Dallas Mavericks press conference on Tuesday.
Seeing Thompson hold up his No. 31 Mavericks jersey, and speak about the opportunity ahead of him in Dallas, appeared wrong on a number of levels. Alas, this is the reality, with the 5x All-Star stating that "sometimes breakups are necessary."
Klay Thompson's inadvertent jab at his former team reiterates the Golden State Warriors need for a second offensive star
The 4x NBA champion remains "very grateful" for his time with the Warriors, though one comment did draw the ire of some fans in regard to Thompson's on-court fit with the Mavericks.
In discussing the chance to play with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, Thompson seemingly took a jab at the current Golden State roster and the lack of star power beyond his former back court teammate Stephen Curry.
" I don't think you can stick to me as much as you could do in the past with guys like Luka and Kyrie out there. That was attractive to me."- Klay Thompson (via Mike Curtis)
It's highly unlikely that Thompson knowingly meant to criticize his former team -- more so simply illustrating his excitement at playing with Doncic and Irving. Either way, as frustrating as it may have been for Warrior fans, the veteran sharpshooter isn't wrong by any means.
Golden State do need more offensive star power. They know this themselves after chasing 9x All-Star Paul George, having put Thompson on the back-burner in the process. Their attention has since turned to Lauri Markkanen -- a sweet-shooting, versatile seven-foot forward who's averaged over 23 points on great efficiency in each of the past two seasons.
Right now the roster consists of one superstar, one defensive star, a number of talented but not entirely proven young players, and a plethora of valuable rotation players. That's not enough to be a championship contender in a deep Western Conference.
Was Thompson's comment an acknowledgement that he could no longer be that second offensive star to Curry? That he'd prefer to be the third behind Doncic and Irving? Regardless, the franchise legend is now in the rearview mirror and the Warriors must now hope they can land said star via trade, or rely upon more significant leaps from Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski.