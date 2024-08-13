Golden State Warriors NBA Cup Schedule: Full List of Games
Klay Thompson's anticipated return to Chase Center will kickstart the Golden State Warriors NBA Cup campaign starting on November 12.
The franchise legend departed for the Dallas Mavericks in free agency last month, with Thompson's return sure to draw plenty of emotions in what will be a nationally televised game on TNT.
The Warriors had previously been drawn in a tough Western Conference Group C alongside the Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies.
The Golden State Warriors will face a difficult task making it through the NBA Cup group stage after missing the knockout stage last season
The blockbuster opening game against Thompson and the Mavericks will be followed by another home outing three days later on November 15 against the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center. Ja Morant's return is expected to catapult the Grizzlies up the conference after injuries devastated their 2023-24 season, culminating in a 27-55 record.
Golden State will then head to Smoothie King center to face the New Orleans Pelicans on November 22, with last season's eighth-seed set to be boosted by the offseason acquisition of former All-Star guard Dejounte Murray. The Warriors final NBA Cup game will come at Ball Arena against the 2023 NBA champion Denver Nuggets on December 3.
Golden State Warriors NBA Cup Schedule:
November 12 - Mavericks @ Warriors 7PM PST (TNT)
November 15 - Grizzlies @ Warriors 7PM PST (ESPN)
November 22 - Warriors @ Pelicans 5PM PST
December 3 - Warriors @ Nuggets 7PM PST (TNT)
The NBA's In-Season Tournament (NBA Cup) made it's debut last season, with the Los Angeles Lakers defeating the Indiana Pacers to claim the title in Las Vegas. Golden State failed to make the quarter-finals, finishing with a 2-2 record that included a final game loss to the Sacramento Kings after leading by 24 points.
The star power in Group C will present an incredibly difficult proposition for the Warriors who held an underwhelming 4-10 combined win-loss record against the four opponents last season. That included two victories against the injury-plagued Grizzlies, while the Nuggets have proven particularly difficult with Nikola Jokic and company riding a seven-game winning-streak since the Warriors beat them in the first-round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs.