Klay Thompson details tough period impacting sad Warriors departure
Since his decision to depart the only franchise he's ever known in free agency, there's been plenty of speculation on exactly why Klay Thompson chose to pack his bags and leave the Golden State Warriors for the Dallas Mavericks.
Thompson joined the Mavericks on a three-year, $50 million contract, signalling the end of a 13-year tenure with the Warriors that featured four NBA championships and five All-Star appearances amid a dynastic period for the franchise.
But the 34-year-old has also faced his fair share of challenges in the last five years, having started with back-to-back devastating leg injuries that wiped out 2.5 seasons during the absolute prime of his career.
Former Warriors guard Klay Thompson has revealed some of the challenges he's faced over the past two years
During an offseason workout with Tristan Jass, a candid Thompson went into detail on how tough it's been for him in recent seasons following his recovery from the torn ACL and torn achilles injuries.
The last two years were so tough for me, ’cause like, you try to measure yourself to what you were, and like, all the accomplishments and all that, and I let so much other crap get into my head, and forgot why I really play this game," Thompson said.
Thompson's drive to return to his best helped the Warriors to arguably their most memorable championship in 2022, but there's little doubt it also impacted his game, and more importantly his love for the game of basketball.
Hearing Thompson speak so openly about his struggles makes you appreciate why he may have wanted to leave Golden State for a fresh start in Dallas. There's a hope now that the veteran sharpshooter can dispel the need to return his Warrior best, but rather embrace a new version of himself in a completely different environment.
Thompson revealed at Mavericks media day that there will be a period of adjustment for him, particularly in regard to playing alongside star on-ball creators in Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.
There's plenty of interest in how Thompson will fair in his new threads, with the Mavericks hoping he can be the missing piece in going one step further after losing to the Boston Celtics in the 2024 NBA Finals.
Thompson averaged 17.9 points on 38.7% three-point shooting in his final season with the Warriors, having briefly lost his long-standing starting role to rookie guard Brandin Podziemski mid-season.