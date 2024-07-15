Klay Thompson's bold Warriors outlook makes for intriguing dynamic in Dallas
Klay Thompson's time with the Golden State Warriors has come to an end, leaving with it a void on and off the floor that will be hard to replace next season and beyond.
The franchise legend has joined the Dallas Mavericks on a three-year, $50 million contract, with the Warriors getting Kyle Anderson and Buddy Hield as part of a six-team trade in the first week of free agency.
Further details of Klay Thompson's departure from the Golden State Warriors will make for an interesting dynamic on the floor in Dallas
More about the 34-year-old's relationship with Golden State has emerged through a recent report from Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe. It suggests that Thompson believes he's still a similar player to that of before his two major leg injuries, while the franchise's inability to pay him in the same range as Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins may have influenced his decision to walk away.
"Thompson, despite missing two full seasons with injuries, felt he was nearly the same player he was before and the Warriors didn’t agree. Thompson felt as if he should have been compensated with a four-year deal similar to Draymond Green’s and Andrew Wiggins’s, especially since neither has lived up to their contracts."- Gary Washburn
That outlook is a conflicting one. On one hand Thompson is probably right to suggest he could have got somewhere near the contracts of his now former teammates -- after all, the Los Angeles Lakers were reportedly keen to sign the veteran sharpshooter to a four-year, $80 million deal before he chose the Mavericks.
On the other hand, Thompson isn't nearly the same player he was pre-injury, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. The previous version was a max-level player of which Thompson isn't any longer. When that became obvious over the past couple of years, his ability to adapt to a different and often lesser role became a major challenge.
That in itself presents an interesting dynamic ahead for the Mavericks on the court. Much has been made of how Thompson could thrive playing next to Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, allowing him the kind of open three-point looks he wasn't getting late in his tenure with the Warriors.
But what if Thompson truly still sees himself as pre-injury Klay? If that's the case, he's not going to be content just standing in the corner or on the wing waiting to be passed the ball. He may want a fair share of plays run for him, and when he does get the ball without an open look, will he be able to keep the ball moving rather than hunt his own shot off the dribble?
Many Warrior fans may want to shy away from having to watch Thompson perform for another team next season, but it will truly be fascinating to see how he can fit into a different system and a more limited role that he never really came to terms with in Golden State.