Lakers big man hints at recruiting Warriors superstar following Olympic success
Basketball fans were treated to something truly special in recent weeks, with Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry pairing up with long-time rival LeBron James to lead Team USA to gold at the Paris Olympics.
The Curry-James duo didn't disappoint -- the latter won MVP of the tournament after consistent performances throughout, while Curry exploded following a quiet start in drilling 17 threes and tallying 60 points across the last two games.
Los Angeles Lakers big man Christian Wood is the latest to suggest that Stephen Curry and LeBron James should team up in the NBA
The excitement of seeing Curry and James pair up for Team USA has reignited speculation of the legendary superstars playing together on a more regular basis, but discussion on a potential NBA union isn't just driven by fans.
Following the USA's Olympic triumph over France on Saturday, Los Angeles Lakers center Christian Wood took to social media declaring that "Bron and Steph should team up for the culture."
We can only assume that Wood doesn't want to see his teammate depart for Golden State, so perhaps it's a gentle hint to Curry that the 36-year-old could join he and James in Los Angeles.
The 2x MVP's future has been a greater course of conversation this offseason, particularly after the Warriors failed to land a second All-Star in the way of Paul George or Lauri Markkanen. Curry's final two outings at the Olympics -- where he was the best player among a star assortment of talent -- has only fuelled pressure on the Golden State front office to provide greater support on the roster.
Wood isn't the only current or former player to suggest that Curry and James should pair up again, with ex-Warrior forward and 2017 NBA champion Matt Barnes captioning "future teammates" on a clip of the two celebrating at the Olympics.
Golden State already tried an audacious move for James before February's mid-season deadline, only for the 4x MVP and his management to reject the move. The 39-year-old re-signed with the Lakers on a two-year deal in free agency, while Curry also has two years left on his deal with the Warriors.