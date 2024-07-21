Lakers insipid offseason yields way-too-early proposal of blockbuster Warriors trade
NBA fans are currently in the midst of enjoying two of the all-time greats play on the same team in a competitive environment, with Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry joining up with LeBron James to headline Team USA's roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Even before the Olympics begins, Curry and James' chemistry during exhibition games has electrified fans and once again reignited the question of whether they could play together in the NBA.
LeBron James' recent re-signing makes it way-too-early to renew discussion on a potential trade to the Golden State Warriors
The Warriors tried to pair James and Curry when they made an audacious bid for the 4x All-Star ahead of February's mid-season trade deadline, only for agent Rich Paul (and the Lakers) to categorically reject the approach.
James' commitment to the Lakers has only just been reinforced, with the 39-year-old signing a two-year, $104 million contract with the franchise. If that wasn't enough, Los Angeles have also hired his good friend JJ Redick as head coach, along with selecting son Bronny as the 55th overall pick in last month's NBA Draft.
Yet despite all of this, Max Dible of Heavy Sports has still contemplated whether James -- who has a no-trade clause on his new contract -- could request a trade to Golden State to play alongside Curry at some point in the future.
That possibility may be enhanced by the Lakers lack of movement this offseason, having failed to add a single free agent (or player via trade) to a team that was bounced in the first-round of the playoffs last season.
It appears likely that Los Angeles will again rely heavily on the health of James and Anthony Davis next season, yet the same could be said for Golden State and Curry. At least the Warriors can make the argument they've got better this offseason, while the Lakers have simply stood pat much to the displeasure of their fans.
Los Angeles did get a recommitment from James though, ensuring that this sort of trade proposal can be placed in the way-too-early basket as the superstar forward prepares to embark on his 22nd NBA season.
With James and Curry both under contract for the next two seasons, it's time to simply enjoy them playing together for Team USA rather than holding out legitimate hope that they'll become teammates at the NBA level.