Latest Mock Draft has Warriors Taking Blockbuster Selection in Second Round
The 2024 NBA draft is on the horizon, a time of excitement and anticipation for basketball enthusiasts. While the Golden State Warriors may only hold the 52nd pick in this year's draft, the potential for unexpected talent in the second round is not to be underestimated.
Last year, the Warriors unearthed a gem in Trayce Jackson-Davis, proving that the second round can still be a place to find great talent. In ESPN's latest mock draft released on Friday, they had an intriguing prospect earmarked for Golden State.
ESPN's latest 2024 NBA mock draft has the Golden State Warriors taking Bronny James - Could this hint at an attempt to lure LeBron this off-season?
Bronny James, the son of the legendary LeBron James, had a season at USC that may not have lived up to expectations. Averaging just 4.8 PPG and shooting 26% from three, his performance was underwhelming. However, at the combine, he displayed glimpses of a polished game that were not evident during his time at USC. This contrast raises the intriguing question of whether he has the potential to be a legitimate NBA player.
As Warriors fans, you may wonder why selecting an undersized guard in the second round is important. According to rumors and speculation, LeBron James has often stated that he wants to play with his son in the NBA. LeBron, who has a player option to become a free agent this off-season, could be in the market to move out of LA.
No one knows if this means LeBron will look to join the team that drafts his son, but the possibility is certainly there. If the Warriors like what they saw in Bronny as a prospect, why not take a chance on a late pick if that means you also have the chance to acquire LeBron James? LeBron has always hinted at wanting to play with Stephen Curry, and the Warriors even made a quiet push for LeBron this trade deadline, according to ESPN.
Even at 39, LeBron was still playing at an All-NBA level this past season, and the Warriors' failed attempt to make the post-season makes this an intriguing idea. Considering the salary cap, the likelihood of this happening is not very high, but it brings some excitement to a rather dull 2024 draft for the Golden State Warriors.