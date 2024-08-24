NBA legend poses Warriors dream trade scenario as last championship hope
After missing out on Paul George and Lauri Markkanen so far this offseason, the Golden State Warriors next blockbuster trade target isn't overly obvious right now.
The Warriors have retained their flexibility to be active on the trade market, and will now hope that another All-Star calibre player becomes available over the next 12 months.
Paul Pierce believes the Golden State Warriors only hope of a return to championship contention is to trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo
If you asked Golden State who their dream trade target would be, chances are they'd answer with Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. That's exactly who NBA legend Paul Pierce has suggested as well, with the 10x All-Star believing that adding Antetokounmpo is the only way the Warriors can return to legitimate contention.
“I mean, the only way I see Golden State getting back to where they need to get back to, is if they can find a way to get Giannis over there," Pierce said recently on the Ticket & The Truth Show.
It's far from the first time Antetokounmpo has been floated as a Golden State trade target, with the 2x MVP's dominant, rim-rattling style often viewed as the perfect complement to the greatest shooter of all-time in Stephen Curry.
Speculation was rife that Curry was trying to recruit Antetokounmpo after a game between the Warriors and Bucks in 2020, while The Athletic labelled the 29-year-old as Golden State's dream addition after missing out on LeBron James in February.
Antetokounmpo is contracted for another four years, making a move to the Warriors incredibly unlikely unless he directly requests a trade. That possibility will depend on Milwaukee's ability to return to contention next season, having been eliminated in the first-round of the playoffs in each of the past two seasons.
The 8x All-Star was fourth in MVP last season after averaging 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game, but injury has limited him to just three playoff appearances across the last two years.
The Warriors and 28 other teams will be hoping things remain tough for the Bucks to open up the possibility of Antetokounmpo's exit, yet that should still be considered a pipe dream given his loyalty to the franchise thus far.