Limited-Edition Steph Curry bobblehead available now
You've got just 48 hours to secure a very cool Golden State Warriors collectible. The latest from FOCO features a Steph Curry bobblehead holding a Steph Curry bobblehead.
Introduced earlier this year, FOCO's line of Dubblz bobbleheads are dual bobbleheads that feature a star athlete holding a miniature bobble version. They're incredibly fun, but they're also hard to come by.
That's because they're only available for a couple of days - and they're made to order.
You have until 11AM EST on Thursday, March 28 to order yours. After that deadline, you'll be out of luck.
Check them out below.
Steph Curry Golden State Warriors Bobble Dubblz Bobblehead ($60)
From FOCO: Seeing double? We are “two!” Get ready to bring twice the excitement to your fancave with this officially licensed Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors Bobble Dubblz Bobblehead.
- Portrays Curry posing and wearing his white game day uniform, ready to show out in style
- Curry holding a miniature bobblehead version of himself, because a bobble holding a bobble is even cooler than a regular bobble
- Team-colored base that will look great in your collection
- Team wordmark display on top of base, in case there were any doubts where your allegiances lie
- Team logo display on front of base for an extra dose of team spirit
- Team name display on front of base to help you rep your favorite squad
- Front name display so everyone knows who the face of your franchise is
- Handcrafted
- Hand painted
- Approx. 8 inches tall
Don't wait. Get your limited-edition Steph Curry bobblehead now.
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.