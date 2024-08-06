Starting lineup report suggests Warriors "two-timeline" approach remains entrenched
After injuries decimated their 2019-20 season that culminated with landing the second overall pick, the Golden State Warriors entered the now infamous "two-timeline" period with the hope their dynasty would extend through generations.
They selected James Wiseman second overall, yet the seven-foot center was far from the only piece the franchise hoped would help bridge the present to the future. A year later they added two more lottery picks in Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, while their late first-round pick from 2019, Jordan Poole, was starting to emerge as a serious NBA player.
Thanks to Stephen Curry's brilliance, the Warriors remarkably claimed a fourth championship the following season. That came despite Poole being the only one of the young quartet to have any significant impact, leaving Golden State as the envy of many given they were about to add three talented recent lottery picks to a title team.
Instead, the idea created far more problems for the franchise. Wiseman turned out to be a bust, and both Kuminga and Moody often struggled to earn the trust of head coach Steve Kerr. Poole remained an important player the following season, but he was undoubtedly impacted by the altercation with Draymond Green in training camp that left a gloomy darkness hanging over the team.
In the space of five months last year, Wiseman was traded for Gary Payton II and Poole for the now 39-year-old Chris Paul. Many deemed it the death of the "two-timeline" idea...turns out they were wrong.
The projected starting lineup for the Golden State Warriors suggests the "two-timeline" strategy remains entrenched at the franchise
If there's anything positive that could be taken from the Warriors missing the playoffs last season, it was the development of their young players that's seemingly reignited the "two-timeline" approach. It took time and some leaking of unhappiness to the media, but Kuminga finally started to receive consistent playing time and subsequently broke out into arguably the team's second-best offensive player.
Then, in a complete contrast to everything else in recent years, Golden State drafted two players at speculative picks (19 and 57) that Kerr became happy to play extensively as rookies. Brandin Podziemski led the team in cumulative plus-minus, while Trayce Jackson-Davis ended the season as the starting center.
Entering next season, the current state of the roster suggests the "two-timeline" strategy is well and truly alive. In a report on Monday outlining the Lauri Markkanen trade situation, Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer stated, citing sources, that "the Warriors have envisioned both players (Kuminga and Podziemski) in starting roles for next year."
Both at 21-years-old, it seems Golden State are eager to place great faith in not only each of Kuminga and Podziemski to be starters, but have even more significant roles beyond that. Kuminga appears likely to be the Warriors second go-to option offensively, while Podziemski is slated to be the backup point guard when Curry is resting.
It could all change if Golden State do fulfil their dream to land Markkanen via trade, but all the recent reporting suggests they're unwilling to use Podziemski to do so, and that the Jazz don't overly value Kuminga given his extension eligibility. It's unlikely that the Warriors will be able to get Markkanen as a result, yet if they somehow do, there's a fair chance that the 2023 All-Star joins a starting five that still retains both young players.
Starting two 21-year-old's alongside a 36 and 34-year-old is a bold move -- has it ever worked to a high level in the NBA? Regardless of the answer, the Warriors appear keen on making it happen in what would be the latest iteration of this audacious "two-timeline" approach.