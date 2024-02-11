Major Golden State Warriors' rotation question could have been addressed by trade
The Golden State Warriors chose to stand pat at Thursday's trade deadline, believing they've got enough in their current roster to make a run towards the playoffs over the latter half of the season.
While their recent form suggests that may be possible, there remains a major issue Steve Kerr has faced all season -- the Warriors are deep and have a plethora of rotation questions as a result.
The Golden State Warriors face questions in the backup big man department, ones that could have been alleviated with a minor trade at the deadline
Being deep can often be a blessing, yet it can also be a curse in offering plenty of decision-making for Kerr. He's not always going to get it right, regularly leading to frustration among fans. When Golden State are healthy, how does Moses Moody fit in? What about Gary Payton II? How many minutes will Chris Paul play once he returns?
Among all the questions, the Warriors now have a raft of center options. Kerr has confirmed that he sees Draymond Green as primarily a five-man now, leaving Kevon Looney, Dario Saric and Trayce Jackson-Davis as options off the bench.
Neither of the trio are necessarily perfect options by any means -- Looney's shown signs of life but has otherwise had a disappointing season, Saric often gives up what he provides offensively with his defensive issues, and Kerr seems reluctant to trust in Jackson-Davis as a rookie.
Each played varying roles in Saturday night's thrilling 113-112 win over the Phoenix Suns. Looney played five first-half minutes, Jackson-Davis took those in the second-half, and Saric played 11. It sums up the uncertainty for Kerr and only adds to the idea that the Warriors could have done with an upgrade at the deadline.
There were options available to them, albeit at slightly awkward price points from a contract perspective. Daniel Gafford was traded to the Dallas Mavericks for Richaun Holmes and a 2024 first-round pick, while Kelly Olynyk was dealt to the Toronto Raptors, along with Ochai Agbaji, for Otto Porter Jr., Kira Lewis Jr. and a 2024 first-round pick.
Gafford proved his value in a huge first game for the Mavericks, finishing with 19 points, nine rebounds and a block across just over 17 minutes in a 146-111 blowout victory over the fourth-seed Oklahoma City Thunder.
Olynyk was less impactful in his debut for the Raptors, but still finished with seven points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in a little over 18 minutes against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Both players would have provided an upgrade to the Looney, Saric, Jackson-Davis trio, giving Kerr a more solidified backup option to lessen the pressure that will only grow on Green as the season progresses.