Major Warriors problem could be solved with NBA champion reportedly on trade block
The Golden State Warriors have multiple roster issues they'll need to address this offseason, but their very top priority may (or at least should) revolve around their future plans in the front court.
How can the Warriors provide a starting spot for rising star Jonathan Kuminga, while also retaining the defensive integrity of having another genuine center play alongside veteran Draymond Green? Kuminga, Green and Trayce Jackson-Davis can't play together, at least not until the former develops a consistent three-point shot that's respected by opposing NBA defenses.
In his end-of-season press conference, Golden State head coach Steve Kerr talked about Kuminga's capacity to play at the small forward spot. The 21-year-old will need to continue building his shooting, ball-handling and decision-making for that to be viable, though those necessities may be mitigated somewhat if the Warriors can find a genuine stretch five this offseason.
Milwaukee Bucks' center Brook Lopez could be the perfect trade target to help solve the Golden State Warriors front court problem
Golden State's endeavours to add a shooting big man have been limited to minimum-contract players in the past two years. JaMychal Green and Dario Saric were hardly rotation pieces by seasons-end though, let alone players who Kerr could reliably turn to in starting or closing lineups.
Perhaps it's time the Warriors search for a proven, dependable stretch five in the coming weeks, and fortunately for them an ideal target could become available. According to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer on Friday, the Milwaukee Bucks are assessing the trade value of starting center Brook Lopez.
"League personnel told Yahoo Sports the Bucks are open to reshaping their roster, and they are gauging the trade value for Brook Lopez. Houston, sources said, cautioned Lopez that re-signing with Milwaukee could very well lead to him eventually being traded when the Rockets pursued Lopez in free agency a year ago."- Jake Fischer
With the apt nickname "Splash Mountain", Lopez would be the perfect addition to become the Warriors' starting center, allowing Kuminga to potentially start alongside Green in the two forward spots.
Lopez will be entering his 17th season at 36-years-old, but he's still proven himself to be a productive two-way force over recent seasons. He was All-Defensive First Team and second in Defensive Player of the Year in 2022-23, while he averaged 12.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.4 blocks this season, along with shooting 36.6% from three-point range on over five attempts per game.
A recent trade proposal would see Golden State give up Gary Payton II, Kevon Looney and Moses Moody in exchange for Lopez, though the Bucks would almost assuredly want more for their 2021 NBA champion.
If the Warriors were able to get Lopez for around that price, it would likely prove a home run deal that not only alleviates their front court issues, but retains their ability to go and make another significant trade should they wish.