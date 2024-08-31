Mavericks plans for Klay Thompson enhances huge question mark on Warriors legend
Following 13 years with the Golden State Warriors, there's few storylines more notable around the league than seeing how Klay Thompson performs at a new organization next season.
Thompson's addition to the Dallas Mavericks is sure to be fascinating, particularly as the franchise looks to go a step further than their NBA Finals defeat to the Boston Celtics in 2024.
Mark Cuban's comments on Klay Thompson's role only enhances questions on how he'll adjust after departing the Golden State Warriors
The 34-year-old has plenty of experience as a third scoring option, having effectively played next to Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant for three seasons between 2016-2019. However, both Curry and Durant are/were more comfortable playing off the ball than Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, leaving some conjecture on how Thompson will fit into the Mavericks offense.
Speaking recently on the Roommates Show, Mark Cuban outlined Dallas' plans to make life easier for Thompson in what sounds like a more simplified role playing off the offensive wizardry of Doncic and Irving.
They (Golden State) had that motion offense where he was always coming off screens and running. You know, we don't do that, or not nearly as much," Cuban said. “Sure, we will run some of that action for him. But just standing in the corner… Standing in the wings and just catch and shoot from Luka and Kai. Hopefully his life is going to be a lot easier.”
Given Steve Kerr's motion offense led to four NBA championships and five All-Star selections for Thompson, Cuban's comments only further the question of how the veteran sharpshooter will adjust to a different system and new role.
Thompson appeared eager to remain a star-level offensive player last season, often leading to frustration among fans amid some questionable shot selection. Thompson still averaged over three field-goal attempts more than the third highest shot-taker for Golden State, averaging a healthy 17.9 points on 38.7% three-point shooting.
If Thompson is willing to accept the reduced role Cuban outlines, then we could easily be talking about the Mavericks as having the best offense in the league. That's easier said than done though given he was often unwilling to accept the reality of becoming more of a role player with the Warriors.