Mavericks urged to look at trade reuniting Klay Thompson and former Warriors teammate
The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks are no strangers in the trade landscape, having each been involved in the six-team sign-and-trade that sent Klay Thompson to the Western Conference champions during the offseason.
Warrior fans will have one eye on how Thompson performs in a new environment, but perhaps he's not the only Golden State champion that the Mavericks would like on their roster.
Warriors guard Gary Payton II has been listed as a trade candidate for the Mavericks
In a recent article outlining the top three trade candidates for every team, Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report has identified Gary Payton II as a potential target for a Dallas team in need of more perimeter defense.
"Who wouldn't love an injection of chaotic defense next to Dončić and Irving's offensive brilliance? Dallas doesn't have an ace disruptor in the backcourt, and Payton, when healthy, causes as much trouble as anyone at the position," Hughes wrote.
Thompson's historically great three-point shooting could form one of the league's most potent offenses alongside devastating shot-creators Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. However, the decline in the 34-year-old's defensive capabilities post-injuries does leave a concern on how a trio of he, Doncic and Irving will fair on that end of the floor.
The Mavericks also lost their primary wing defender in Derrick Jones Jr. during the offseason, but are hoping some of that departure can be made up by bench acquisitions Naji Marshall and Quinten Grimes.
Payton could be an additional option for Dallas if their perimeter defense becomes a glaring issue once the season gets underway. Would Golden State be motivated to move a key role player to a direct conference rival though? A deal would have to benefit them and their playoff hopes, albeit Payton could be expendable given the depth on the Warrior roster.
The 31-year-old is on an expiring $9.1 million deal -- that number is slightly awkward looking at the Mavericks roster, unless the Warriors had interest in Maxi Kleber as a stretch big, or Marshall once he becomes trade eligible.
Outside being an expiring contract, Payton wouldn't hold too much value around the league given his recent injury history that saw him limited to just 66 of a possible 164 regular season games over the last two years.
The 2022 NBA champion saw just over nine minutes in the Warriors first preseason game against the L.A. Clippers, finishing with two points, two rebounds and an assist in the 91-90 victory on Saturday.