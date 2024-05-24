Mock Draft: Warriors predicted to take center with shades of former Sixth Man of the Year
After an underwhelming year from the usually reliable Kevon Looney, the Golden State Warriors still have a major question mark hovering over their center rotation heading into next season.
The Warriors did unearth impressive rookie big Trayce Jackson-Davis, but going into next season with a second-year center and the weary-looking Looney may not be the sufficient depth required for a playoff aspirant.
Multiple pre-draft predictions have the Golden State Warriors taking UCLA big man Adem Bona with the 52nd overall pick
Golden State could use the draft as a means of solidifying their center depth, with the franchise predicted to take UCLA big man Adem Bona with the 52nd overall pick. According to HoopsHype's draft predictor (subject to change), Bona and Marquette center Oso Ighodaro each have a 10.8% chance of being selected by the Warriors.
The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor also has Bona going to Golden State in the second-round, comparing some of his traits to former Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harell as well as long-time NBA veteran Bismack Biyombo.
"Big-bodied defender with the hands and feet to thrive in any pick-and-roll scheme. He sets rock-solid screens and rolls hard to the basket. Active help defender who explodes like a rocket for emphatic highlight-reel blocks. Shows a nose for crashing the offensive glass, and he’s highly physical on the defensive boards."- Kevin O'Connor
After averaging 7.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in his freshman season with the Bruins, Bona saw nearly four more minutes per game in his sophomore year and subsequently raised his output to 12.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks.
ESPN's latest mock draft has Bona going 49th to the Indiana Pacers, while Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman also has him going to the Pacers with the 50th pick despite comparing the 21-year-old to current Indiana center Isaiah Jackson.
With Jackson-Davis already developing as a long-term option at center, the Warriors would be best suited utilizing a roster spot on a veteran stretch big rather than another young prospect. Yet that doesn't mean they couldn't draft Bona, sign him to a two-way contract and let him develop throughout Summer League and with the franchise's G League affiliate in Santa Cruz.