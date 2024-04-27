NBA Mock Draft: Warriors take two-time champion with comparison to Clippers' guard
Armed with the 53rd overall pick, the Golden State Warriors will be once again looking to find value when they enter the 2024 NBA Draft in late June.
The Warriors found an inspired selection with Trayce Jackson-Davis at 57th overall last year, providing them a starting caliber center by the end of his rookie season. Will lightning strike twice for Mike Dunleavy Jr. in his second draft as Golden State General Manager?
A recent mock draft has the Golden State Warriors taking two-time NCAA champion Tristen Newton in the second-round
The Warriors backed in Jackson-Davis' collegiate experience in selecting him last year, so do they take a similar approach again? That's the method according to Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman who has Golden State taking Tristen Newton in a recent mock draft.
After three years at North Carolina -- the last of which saw him average 17.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 34.8 minutes per game -- Newton transferred to the University of Conneticut where he played a major role in back-to-back NCAA championships.
Newton had 20 points, five rebounds and seven assists in the championship game against Purdue earlier in the month, and was named Most Outstanding Player of the tournament while also winning the Bob Cousy award for the collegiate Point Guard of the Year.
Wasserman compares Newton to Clippers' guard Terence Mann whose carved out a nice career in LA after being taken with the 48th overall pick in 2019.
"Even if there are flaws tied to Tristen Newton's athletic limitations and shooting, his versatility and winning percentage will earn him two-way contract offers. He's ultimately showcased enough shotmaking, passing and tough finishing for teams to take a chance on an older player who might not pass the eye test."- Jonathan Wasserman
Newton averaged 15.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists this season, though his shooting splits of 41.5% from the floor, 32.1% from three and 80.8% from the free-throw line leave a little to be desired. The 23-year-old shot 32.7% from beyond the arc on 4.1 attempts across his college career.
The Warriors could have a need for more guard depth going forward, with the futures of Klay Thompson and Chris Paul both up in the air ahead of an important offseason for the franchise.