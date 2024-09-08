NBA 2K preparing for major development in hilarious rating for Warriors center
Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney is looking to rejuvenate his game next season, telling the world that he's going to start shooting more threes during a recent interview with NBA Insider Brandon Robinson.
It would be a major development if the 28-year-old can add mid-range and three-point shooting to his arsenal, with the lack of spacing between he and veteran forward Draymond Green making the front court pairing unviable early last season.
It's around a month until the Warriors first preseason game, providing the first opportunity to see if Looney's ambition can turn into reality. However, it seems 2K are already believing in Looney's shooting ability, having given the veteran big man a 69 three-point rating at the start of 2K25 released earlier this week.
That rating is nothing short of comical -- Looney has take one solitary three-point attempt in each of the past three seasons, and hasn't made one since the 2020-21 season. Across his nine-year career, the 3x champion is a combined 10-of-60 (16.7%) from beyond the arc.
New Golden State teammate Kyle Anderson is coming off a career-worst shooting season, making only 11 of his 48 three-point attempts with the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2023-24. The 30-year-old has taken 787 three-point attempts across his 10-year career, making them at 33.8%. These numbers prove Anderson should still be seen as a better shooter than Looney, yet his three-point rating is 60 on 2K25.
Giannis Antetokounmpo isn't known for his shooting by any means, but the 2x MVP has still taken nearly 1800 more three-point attempts than Looney in his career. Despite this, Antetokounmpo's 68 three-point rating in 2K25 sits below Looney's rating.
This is not to say that Anderson or Antetokounmpo's three-point ratings are wrong, but that Looney's rating is inexcusably high. There's no reason it shouldn't be among other interior centers around the league -- Rudy Gobert's three-point rating is 25, while the likes of Ivica Zubac, Daniel Gafford and Jalen Duren are all below 35.
How 2K came up with this three-point rating for Looney is anyone's guess, but here's hoping it's a sign that his real-life shooting develops to a point where that rating is a truer reflection of his on-court ability.