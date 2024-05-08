NBA Draft: Warriors doing their due diligence on projected top 10 pick
Simple math probability would suggest that the Golden State Warriors won't enter this year's NBA Draft until late in the second-round, but that won't stop the front office from doing their due diligence on the top prospects.
The NBA draft lottery will take place later in the week where the Warriors are expected to give up their 2024 lottery pick to the Portland Trail Blazers. However, that selection is top four protected, with Golden State holding a 3.8% chance of acquiring one of the top picks.
The Golden State Warriors were in attendance to watch top NBA Draft prospect Zaccharie Risacher in action last week
That means the franchise has to prepare for all scenarios, including the unlikely possibility of having access to one of the top prospects. Their pre-draft planning took them to France over the weekend, With Warriors General Manager Mike Dunleavy Jr., assistant GM Larry Harris, and Santa Cruz Warriors GM David Fatoki in attendance to watch Zaccharie Risacher.
Risacher is viewed as a top 10 pick in this year's draft, and could go as high as the top three in a position the Warriors may have a pick if they get extremely lucky. The 19-year-old forward has played for JL Bourg this season, having previously played for ASVEL Basket where he debuted as a 16-year-old.
Risacher had 10 points, eight rebounds and an assist in 19 minutes with the Warriors watching on, shooting just 3-of-9 from the floor and 2-of-6 from three-point range. He's averaged 10.1 points and 3.9 rebounds in 31 games in the LNP Pro A this season, while averaging 13.1 points and 3.6 rebounds in 17 Eurocup outings.
The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor has Risacher going 10th overall in next month's draft, suggesting the 6'8" Frenchman has shades of Denver Nuggets' forward Michael Porter Jr. Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman has Risacher going higher at third overall, comparing him to 2015 NBA champion and former Golden State forward Harrison Barnes.
If the Warriors don't get lottery luck to go their way, they won't enter the draft until the 52nd overall selection -- a pick they acquired from the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Cory Joseph at February's trade deadline.