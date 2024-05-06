NBA Hall of Famer floats explosive guard as trade target for Golden State Warriors
Speculation on the addition of a second star will extend far and wide for the Golden State Warriors this offseason, with the franchise looking to respond from an underwhelming year that saw them miss the postseason.
All-time greats in LeBron James and Kevin Durant have already been linked to the Warriors in the wake of their elimination from the playoffs, but another's championship hopes remain alive after moving through to the second-round.
Tracy McGrady believes the Golden State Warriors need for another scorer should extend to Donovan Mitchell this offseason
Donovan Mitchell's 39 points led the Cleveland Cavaliers past the Orlando Magic in an enthralling Game 7 on Sunday, but that won't stop conjecture on the 27-year-old's future ahead of a big offseason.
In an instagram post last week, NBA Hall of Famer and seven-time All-Star Tracy McGrady suggested that Golden State should look at Mitchell to fill the void of a secondary scorer alongside franchise superstar Stephen Curry.
"I think they need another scorer. I still believe in Klay (Thompson). I still believe in Steph (Curry). Draymond (Green) had a phenomenal season, he just need to cut out the antics. Look at somebody like Donovan Mitchell, right? I don’t think he’s happy in Cleveland."- Tracy McGrady
Debate on Mitchell's future has been rife from practically the moment he arrived in Cleveland nearly two years ago, with many believing the five-time All-Star wishes to play in a big city and notably New York where he was born and raised.
Discussion is likely to heat up this offseason with Mitchell holding just one year left on his deal until he can opt out and become an unrestricted free agent in 2025. That could lead the Cavaliers into trading the 6'3" guard should he appear unwilling to commit long-term in Cleveland.
If that's the case, McGrady is right in considering the Warriors as a potential destination for Mitchell. He averaged 26.6 points, a career-high 5.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists during the regular season, numbers that could certainly aid an offense that was often over-reliant on Curry. There would be more question marks from a defensive standpoint, and the overall fit of a Curry-Mitchell backcourt.
Would it be enough to vault the Warriors back into championship contention? Perhaps not. They could be a dangerous playoff team though and maybe that would be enough for the franchise to show interest should Mitchell become available this offseason.