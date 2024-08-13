NBA insider labels Golden State Warriors as big winner from Olympic drama
In the wake of Stephen Curry's brilliant conclusion to the 2024 Paris Olympics, it seems only further scrutiny has been placed on the Golden State Warriors and their inability to land the 2x MVP a co-star this offseason.
Curry stole the show over the final two games in dramatic fashion, leading Team USA back from the brink of disaster with nine threes and 36 points in the Semi-Final against Serbia, before a barrage of four late-game threes against France in the Final.
NBA insider Marc Stein believes Stephen Curry's Olympic heroics was actually a great outcome for the Golden State Warriors
The 36-year-old proved he can still be the best among a star-studded group of players, reaffirming belief that he could still lead a championship team if given the opportunity. That should only throw further pressure on Golden State to build a better supporting cast right? Well, not necessarily.
While many fans would believe that to be the case, NBA insider Marc Stein actually thinks the Warriors were one of the big winners from the Olympics because Curry will now be more content after claiming his first Gold Medal.
"Curry could have conceivably reported for training camp six weeks from now feeling rather frustrated by Golden State's inability to land him a new marquee co-star while the franchise was also bidding an emotional (and complicated) farewell to Klay Thompson," Stein wrote on his Substack. "I would now expect Stephen Curry to simply float his way to Warriors camp in October … which I’m told will be held in Hawaii."
It's an interesting way to view the scenario, and possibly the right one -- can you imagine the pent-up frustration had Team USA failed to win gold? But that doesn't mean the Warriors can rest on their laurels, particularly after a season in which they failed to make the playoffs.
The 10x All-Star will want to desperately taste that same feeling of triumph the Olympics delivered, or at the very least have the opportunity to win a fifth NBA title. If Golden State get off to a slow start and don't appear like providing that opportunity, the pressure and scrutiny will rise significantly.
Curry has two years remaining on his contract and is eligible to sign a one-year, $62.6 million extension, but discussion on his future has soared this offseason thanks to the Warriors standing last season and the departure of fellow splash brother Klay Thompson in free agency.