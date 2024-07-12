NBA legends deliver brutal prediction on Warriors' chances next season
For the first time in a while, it appears the Golden State Warriors will enter next season without much in the way of external expectation. Some fans remain hopeful that the franchise can recaptrue its recent glory, but for others there's no looking past the brutal reality.
The Warriors finished 10th in the Western Conference last season and are led by a 36-year-old Stephen Curry, with little in the way of star support outside a blockbuster trade or major leaps from Jonathan Kuminga and/or Brandin Podziemski.
NBA legends Charles Barkley and Baron Davis have no confidence in the Golden State Warriors making noise in the league next season
Golden State's 46-36 record last season was solid on paper, but they were the victim of a strong conference that's likely to get even more competitive going forward. Their offseason acquisitions of De'Anthony Melton, Kyle Anderson and Buddy Hield are good, yet aren't jumping off the page as players who will catapult the franchise back up the standings.
It leaves the Warriors in a precarious position, with NBA legend Charles Barkley (who rightfully counted them out last season) brutally assessing that the team is "going to be even more mediocre next year."
Never one to have kind words on Golden State in recent times, Barkley's comments could probably be met with an eye roll and taken with a grain of salt. Perhaps more worrisome is comments from former Warrior Baron Davis recently on the Draymond Green show, with the 2x All-Star labelling the dynasty over in the wake of Klay Thompson's departure.
"S**t man the dynasty is over. I don't know how you kill a dynasty without letting your gunslingers ride into the sunset...This is not the storybook ending."- Baron Davis
After being tied for the 16th best record across the league last season, most analysts predict the Warriors to be in a similar situation once again. Brad Botkin of CBS Sports has them 15th in power rankings, while Stephen Noh of the Sporting News has Golden State down at 17th following draft and free agency.
The Warriors retain high hopes in their young players, notably Kuminga and Podziemski, but General Manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. stated (via Anthony Slater) on Friday that “I like our team but there’s also some things we can look at to improve it.”