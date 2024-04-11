NBA Mock Draft: Warriors' projected selection compared to former No. 1 overall pick
The Golden State Warriors struck gold in last year's draft when they selected Trayce Jackson-Davis with the 57th overall pick, and they'll again look to find value with a late second-round selection in 2024.
Having acquired a selection from the Indiana Pacers at the trade deadline, the pick projects to be in the mid-50's with the Warriors having traded their first-round pick to the Memphis Grizzlies in 2019.
The Golden State Warriors are predicted to take big man PJ Hall with the 54th overall pick in a recent NBA Mock Draft
Jackson-Davis' impact has come after four years of college at Indiana -- so do Golden State take a similar approach this time around? That's the expectation of The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor who has the Warriors taking Clemson Tigers big man PJ Hall in his latest mock draft.
The 22-year-old has just completed his senior year at Clemson, with O'Connor believing Hall could have an immediate impact on Golden State in a similar manner to Jackson-Davis.
"Hall’s playmaking skill from the frontcourt would be a natural fit for Golden State’s style. It wouldn’t be a shocker if Hall, much like Trayce Jackson-Davis, were to earn minutes right away."- Kevin O'Connor
O'Connor has also compared Hall to former number one overall pick Blake Griffin, albeit the post-prime, less athletic version of the six-time All-Star. Hall is noted as an elite screener, excellent passer and as a capable and improving shooter.
The 6'10 forward-center averaged 18.3 points for the Tigers this season, shooting 48.8% from the floor, 31.5% from three-point range and 77.9% from the free-throw line. He also also added 6.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 blocks in nearly 29 minutes per game.
Hall had 14 points, four rebounds and two assists as Clemson were eliminated in the Elite 8 by the Alabama Crimson Tide. His best game at the Championships came in the Sweet 16 against the Arizona Wildcats where he finished with 17 points and eight rebounds.
While a pick in the 50's is unlikely to garner an NBA rotation player, Jackson-Davis has provided renewed interest in the sort of value and impact a late second-round selection could have in the league.