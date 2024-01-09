NBA Rumors: Golden State Warriors open to trading championship star
A star of the 2022 championship team less than two years ago, Andrew Wiggins' days at the Golden State Warriors could be numbered as pressure on the franchise grows ahead of the February 8 trade deadline.
Wiggins, who was also an All-Star two seasons ago, has been the most disappointing individual aspect in a team that's continued to struggle. The Warriors have lost five of their past seven games, leaving them 11th in the Western Conference at a 17-19 record.
The Golden State Warriors are reportedly open to trading former All-Star Andrew Wiggins prior to next month's deadline
Despite entering the first of a new four-year deal this season, Wiggins time at the Warriors may be nearing it's conclusion. According to NBA insider Marc Stein on the #thisleague UNCUT podcast, Golden State "will be open" to moving the former number one overall pick.
"When I talk to other teams more and more, I'm hearing that there's an anticipation now that the Warriors will be open to trading Andrew Wiggins."- Marc Stein
Part of the reasoning behind Golden State's willingness to move Wiggins is down to the emergence of Jonathan Kuminga, along with the pair's inability to play together effectively according to Stein. The Warriors have a -20.6 net rating in 146 minutes with Kuminga and Wiggins sharing the floor.
Removing Wiggins from the equation could allow Kuminga to consistently play 25+ minutes per game, even despite the imminent return of veteran forward Draymond Green. The former seventh overall pick had reportedly 'lost faith' in Steve Kerr after not playing in the final 18 minutes of Thursday's loss against Denver, only for Kuminga to play a season-high 36 minutes against the Detroit Pistons the following night.
Wiggins' form has been a major disappointment and talking point this season, with things only getting worse over the last two games. The 28-year-old had only three points, two rebounds and two assists in less than 19 minutes against the Pistons, before recording three points, two rebounds and an assist in less than 17 minutes against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.
Wiggins is averaging 11.9 points this season -- that's five points worse than his second lowest scoring year where he averaged 16.9 points during his rookie campaign in 2014-15. He's also lost his starting spot over recent weeks, with his reprieve on Sunday ending with a spectacular fail.
The next question is given those numbers, what could the Warriors possibly get in return for the out-of-form forward? The franchise does have some young assets (outside Kuminga) and future draft capital to package with Wiggins, but may otherwise see his departure as an addition by subtraction.