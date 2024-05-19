NBA Rumors: Pacific rival's interest in 5x All-Star places more pressure on Warriors
The Golden State Warriors are reportedly in the market for an additional star this offseason, but they won't be the only franchise on the hunt for a significant upgrade in the coming months.
As the NBA playoffs reach the pointy end, the future of a number of players continues to draw conjecture. One of the most recent to draw speculation is Donovan Mitchell who has just one year remaining on his contract following the Cleveland Cavaliers exit in the second-round.
The Los Angeles Lakers reported interest in Donovan Mitchell may place greater pressure on the Golden State Warriors this offseason
Mitchell will undoubtedly draw interest from a host of teams should he fail to sign an extension with the Cavaliers, with the Los Angeles Lakers potentially front of queue for the 5x All-Star were he to become available.
Speaking recently on his podcast, The Athletic's Jovan Buha reported that Mitchell would be the ideal third star for the Lakers to partner veteran forward LeBron James and big man Anthony Davis.
"I've heard in recent weeks that Donovan [Mitchell] has become - like if the Lakers go down the three star path... if they do go down that road, and at least explore it, Donovan Mitchell would be the preferred guy."- Jovan Buha
If the Lakers do signal their intention to acquire a third star -- likely Mitchell or Trae Young -- then that could further the pressure on the Warriors to make their own win-now move that boosts their playoff chances.
Golden State were already victims of the loaded Western Conference this season, having finished 10th despite a healthy 46-36 record. The conference doesn't present as getting any easier next season either, particularly if a slightly aging team like the Lakers were able to get a star like Mitchell in their prime.
The 27-year-old appears an ideal fit for Los Angeles as a back court threat, though less so with Golden State given the size and defensive issues that would come with a Mitchell-Stephen Curry pairing.
The Warriors will have their own list of targets perhaps headed by a reunion with 2x Finals MVP Kevin Durant, but at the very least it's become clear that they can't afford to sit still while others plot a path towards another star.