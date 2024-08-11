NBA world reacts to Stephen Curry's latest earth-shattering display
It may have taken four games to find his groove, but Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry eventually took his awe-inspiring show to the Olympic stage in helping Team USA claim the Gold Medal on Saturday.
After a remarkable nine threes and 36 points against Serbia on Thursday, Curry came up clutch to silence France in the final minutes of a thrilling Gold Medal contest. The hosts were threatening an almighty upset when they pulled within three with three minutes to play, only for the 36-year-old to make four-straight three-pointers in just over a two-minute period to seal victory.
Current and former NBA players have taken to social media in admiration of Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry
LeBron James may have claimed Olympic MVP, but it was his long-time rival turned teammate that was grabbing the attention following the dramatic finish. Curry's brilliance has been on display for more than a decade, yet this and Thursday's performance will be remembered as his signature moments on the international stage.
Current and former players took to X (Twitter) to give their reactions, including San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili who won Gold himself with Argentina in 2004. Curry's display has reignited debate on where he places in the all-time conversations, but there's no doubt on who the greatest point guard ever is according to former Warrior Baron Davis.
Often seen as a contemporary of Curry given his own three-point shooting exploits, Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard offered a simple response to the late-game heroics. So too did 2000 Olympics Gold Medal winner Kevin Garnett and 6x NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan, with words not really needed for a performance that was felt across the globe.
Not for the first time in the last year, young Golden State guard Brandin Podziemski had high praise for his veteran teammate, labelling the 36-year-old "the best to ever do it." L.A. Clippers guard Terrance Mann was just happy that Curry's astounding shot-making shone another light on how hard it is to guard him, while former Warrior teammate Eric Paschall also chimed in.
Curry and Team USA will now have the opportunity to celebrate their achievements accordingly, with the 2x MVP not to be seen again in-game until October 11 at the very earliest when the Warriors host the Sacramento Kings in their first preseason outing.