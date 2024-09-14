The next Warriors player with best shot to make the Basketball Hall of Fame
There are 22 Hall of Fame inductees that have played for the Golden State Warriors, from franchise legends Wilt Chamberlain, Rick Barry and Chris Mullin to the likes of Jo Jo White, Ralph Sampson and Chris Weber who are most known for their success elsewhere.
Speaking of success, the Warriors dynasty over the past decade is sure to bring a plethora of Hall of Fame inductees. Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant are obvious locks as two of the greatest players in the history of the game, while Draymond Green and Klay Thompson should also be considered likely inductees.
Who will be the next Golden State Warriors player to be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame?
Players are only eligible for induction after being fully retired for at least three years, meaning the quartet of Curry, Durant, Thompson and Green are unlikely the be inducted until well into the next decade.
Basketball Reference have a list of 227 players they deem as worthy candidates for the 2025 Hall of Fame class. That clearly includes a number of former Warrior players, notably Antawn Jamison, Baron Davis and 2x NBA champion David West.
However, it might be someone more recently retired who has the best chance of being the next Golden State player inducted. Andre Iguodala retired in 2023, making him eligible for induction in a couple of years.
There's legitimate conjecture on whether Iguodala is Hall of Fame worthy. The man himself doesn't think so, stating, "I'm not a Hall of Famer if you ask me" during an episode of The Old Man and the Three in 2023.
Ask Curry though and he certainly believes his former teammate should be, stating in 2023 that "I hope there's a keen eye part of just watching his career unfold and seeing the different iterations of himself that impact winning."
Iguodala won four championships with the Warriors following his arrival in 2013, including Finals MVP in 2015. He was on the All-Defensive First Team in 2013 and Second Team in 2011, came second in the Sixth Man of the Year award twice, received votes for Defensive Player of the Year in eight different seasons, and was an All-Star in 2012 with the Philadelphia 76ers. The now 40-year-old also won a FIBA World Cup and Olympic Gold Medal with Team USA in 2010 and 2012 respectively.
Whether Iguodala is a worthy Hall of Fame candidate is up for debate, but his list of career accomplishments gives him a decent shot of induction before Curry, Durant, Thompson and Green become eligible.