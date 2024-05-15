Not all Magic fans eager to pursue Warriors' veteran in free agency
Golden State Warriors' veteran Klay Thompson is in the midst of weighing up his future, with the 34-year-old expected to have a range of different options available in free agency.
One rival strongly linked to Thompson is the Orlando Magic after The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that player and franchise share mutual interest in each other. As one of the few teams with significant cap space, and an ascending young star in Paolo Banchero, the Magic present as one of the most fascinating teams to monitor this offseason.
Not all Orlando Magic fans are sold on the idea of adding Golden State Warriors' sharpshooter Klay Thompson in free agency
Orlando's available cap room means they could target any prospective free agent, with debate now raging on what direction they should go. Thompson appears a natural fit given his three-point shooting exploits, not to mention the potential impact his championship experience could have on a young squad.
However, not every fan and analyst is eager to sign the five-time All-Star if he's willing to leave Golden State, with The Magic Insider's Isaiah Deanda recently claiming it would be a mistake for the Magic to acquire Thompson.
"This year, the free agent pool is filled with three-point specialists, and while historically, Thompson is the best among them, signing younger, cheaper options than the future Hall of Famer could benefit the team more than overpaying for the Warriors legend."- Isaiah Deanda
FanSided's Tyler Watts also proposed five alternatives Orlando should target instead of Thompson, listing Derrick Jones Jr., former Warrior Kelly Oubre Jr., two-time NBA champion Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, 2020 All-Star Brandon Ingram, and Clippers star Paul George.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox also mentioned Malik Monk and Buddy Hield as younger alternatives, while the Magic could also be in the hunt for a point-guard with the free agency options headlined by James Harden and D'Angelo Russell. Thompson's teammate Chris Paul may also be a possibility if his non-guaranteed contract is waived by the Warriors.
Even if Thompson remains with Golden State, Orlando's level of interest in the four-time champion may well determine the contract he signs. Having come off a $43.2 million salary this season, Thompson may need to take over half that on his next deal, though the Magic could still push the Warriors into paying closer to $30 million annually.