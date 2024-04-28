"Not with this current team" - Veteran's Laker criticism a Warriors' pitch to LeBron?
Each possessing one of the greatest players of all-time, the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers have often been classed together as two of the more disapointing teams of this season.
At the very least the Lakers can lay claim to making the playoffs, while the Warriors finished 10th in the Western Conference and were beaten in the opening Play-In game against the Sacramento Kings.
Was Draymond Green's recent criticism of the Los Angeles Lakers a subtle pitch for LeBron James to join him at the Golden State Warriors?
Golden State's early exit has given Draymond Green the chance to add his analysis to the playoffs, with the veteran forward taking to his podcast to provide his thoughts on the current first-round series.
Despite Saturday's 119-108 victory in Game 4 against the Denver Nuggets, the Lakers appear headed towards joining the Warriors on the sidelines as they face a 3-1 deficit. With superstar LeBron James traveling towards an early playoff exit, Green approached the subject of whether the 39-year-old will win a fifth championship before his career is done.
"With this current Lakers team, I don’t think so. I think it’s going to be tough. LeBron James winning a championship at the level that he’s playing at? Absolutely. But I think some things have to be retooled and figured out and not with this current team I don’t think is possible, but I don’t think it’s impossible for LeBron to win another championship."- Draymond Green
Was Green's criticism of the current Laker squad a hint that he believes James' best chance at another championship lies elsewhere? On the surface it's simply a blunt and true assessment of where Los Angeles are at, but it also does require some context given what's transpired in recent months.
We can't forget that Golden State made a 'top secret' bid for James before February's mid-season trade deadline, though were emphatically rejected by both his management and the Lakers. Still, one of they key drivers in the move was none other than Green, whom reportedly text Rich Paul -- the agent of both he and James -- to help convince the four-time All-Star to join him at the Warriors.
James has a $51.4 million player option for next season, with the possibility that he could opt out to become an unrestricted free agent. Golden State wouldn't be able to offer the financial incentive to lure James to the Bay, but that likely won't stop Green from pursuing the idea again once the Lakers are officially eliminated.