Offseason Report Card: Warriors get one A, four B's, a C and a C- for summer moves
After weeks of speculation surrounding a possible Lauri Markkanen trade, the Golden State Warriors offseason has reached a slow point which allows us to fully evaluate their moves over the course of the summer.
The Warriors have seen a significant period of change, headlined by the departures of veterans Chris Paul and Klay Thompson, along with the addition of the three players who are set to feature heavily in Steve Kerr's rotation next season.
The Golden State Warriors still had a solid offseason despite their and the fanbases aspirations to complete a more significant move
Golden State's offseason can be marked down if we're taking into account their failed pursuits of Markkanen and previously 9x All-Star Paul George, but for the sake of this exercise we'll base it on aspects the franchise had greater control over.
Going in chronological order, let's look at the Warriors moves this offseason and how they can be graded in the recent aftermath.
Trade for Lindy Waters III
Golden State essentially sent cash out to acquire Oklahoma City Thunder wing Lindy Waters III, having reacquired the late second-round pick they initially gave up. For a team in need of more three-point shooting, this was a well calculated, low-risk deal for the franchise.
Waters may be outside the rotation to start the season, but there's upside there that you wouldn't usually get from the 13th or 14th player on the roster. The 26-year-old shot 43.5% from deep with the Thunder last season, and dominated with their G League affiliate where he averaged 21.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.8 steals while also drilling 43.5% of his attempts from beyond the arc.
Not likely to be a seismic or defining move for the Warriors, but a smart one nonetheless.
Grade: B
Drafted Quinten Post with 52nd overall pick
After reacquiring the 52nd overall pick, the franchise selected Quinten Post out of Boston College. Golden State needed a stretch big to add to their current mix, and while you could argue they should have got another more proven veteran piece, Post is someone who could develop into that player for them.
The 24-year-old averaged 17.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.7 blocks in his final collegiate season, having shot 43.1% from three-point range. Despite only playing the final two games in Summer League due to a minor injury, Post showed some encouraging signs to suggest this could prove a good selection.
Grade: B