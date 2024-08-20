Offseason Report Card: Warriors get one A, four B's, a C and a C- for summer moves
Signed Reece Beekman to two-way contract
The Warriors signed Reece Beekman to a two-way contract immediately following the draft, with the 22-year-old guard then playing just two underwhelming games at the California Classic before missing the remainder of Summer League.
The negative to this move isn't anything to do with Beekman, but more so the fact that Post remains unsigned without a standard or two-way contract. It appears likely that the 52nd overall pick could take Beekman's two-way spot prior to the season, which may prove a waste of everybody's time when they could have easily already done it in the immediate aftermath of Summer League.
Grade: C-
Not guaranteeing Chris Paul's contract
This is arguably the most controversial one because you could argue it's both an 'A' or a 'F' depending on which way you want to look at it. Should the Warriors have guaranteed Chris Paul's $30 million deal for next season? Of course you don't want to be paying the 39-year-old that sort of money entering his 20th season in the league, and therefore the grade should be favorable given it was unequivocally the right decision.
However, you also have to base it somewhat on what the franchise could have done. Would they be in a better spot entering next season if they'd utilized the contract in a trade? There would likely be more upside assuming the trade involved getting a secondary proven scorer alongside Stephen Curry.
It would be have been preferable to trade the contract for a star-level player, particularly if said player was Paul George as the Warriors attempted. But choosing to waive Paul instead had its benefits in resetting the payroll situation and giving Golden State greater room to move in free agency.
Grade: C