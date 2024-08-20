Offseason Report Card: Warriors get one A, four B's, a C and a C- for summer moves
Signed De'Anthony Melton to one-year, $12.8 million contract
De'Anthony Melton has proven himself a starting-calibre player on a playoff team over the past two seasons, marking his addition with the non-taxpayer mid-level exception as great business for Golden State.
ESPN's Tim Bontemps has already labelled Melton as a "better fit for the Warriors this year than Klay Thompson," assuming the 26-year-old can get his back right after being limited to just 38 games with the Philadelphia 76ers last season.
Grade: A
Six-team sign-and-trade
Following confirmation of Klay Thompson's intention to sign with the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State moved quickly and smartly to sign Kyle Anderson (three years, $27.7 million) and Buddy Hield (four years, $37.8 million) in what resulted as a six-team sign-and-trade.
Thompson's departure alone would earn a 'D', more because of how the front office/ownership went about it and their decision not to prioritize a franchise legend. Yet their ability to swivel and turn the heart-breaking loss into two valuable rotation players certainly bumps up the grade to a piece of good business.
Grade: B
Signed Daeqwon Plowden to two-way contract
The Warriors last notable move came in mid-July when they signed Daeqwon Plowden to a two-way contract following a string of impressive performances in Summer League. The 25-year-old showcased an intriguing combination of size, shooting and athleticism in averaging 16.7 points on 53.1% shooting and 42.1% from three at the California Classic, before posting 13.4 points and 4.6 rebounds on 43/38/67 shooting splits in Las Vegas.
Plowden's Summer League campaign was always going to lead to some level of NBA opportunity, and the Warriors did well to keep the 6'6" wing out of the grasp of rival teams.
Grade: B