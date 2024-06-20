Olympic dream alive for one Warriors veteran, hopes dashed for another
With the NBA season now concluded, on-court action heads towards this year's Paris Olympics where the Golden State Warriors are set to be represented across a number of countries.
Stephen Curry heads the list of Warriors set to take part, with the two-time MVP positioned to make his Olympic debut for Team USA among a host of superstars including former NBA teammate Kevin Durant and long-time rival LeBron James.
Andrew Wiggins has been named in Canada's pre-olympic training camp roster, but the news isn't as good for Golden State Warriors teammate Klay Thompson
Golden State forward Andrew Wiggins could be about to end a three-year hiatus from playing for the Canadian National Team, having been announced in their pre-olympic training camp roster alongside 10 other current NBA players and projected first-round pick Zach Edey.
Olympic action could be important for the 29-year-old who's looking to bounce-back from a career-worst NBA season. Wiggins spent last offseason recovering from a rib injury suffered in the playoffs, which undoubtedly had some impact on his sluggish start to the season.
The Olympic fortune of Klay Thompson isn't as positive, with NBA insider Marc Stein reporting on Wednesday that the veteran sharpshooter won't get clearance to play for The Bahamas despite joining them in Houston this week prior to an Olympic qualifying tournament.
"League sources confirmed to The Stein Line this week that Thompson would not receive the necessary release from USA Basketball to play for The Bahamas this summer even if he were willing to take on all the risks. "- Marc Stein
Those 'risks' involve Thompson's impending free agency which has garnered plenty of speculation in recent days. The upcoming qualifying tournament starts prior to when he can officially sign a contract on July 6 (assuming he doesn't re-sign with the Warriors prior to free agency), meaning an injury while playing for The Bahamas could have cost him tens of millions of dollars.
Even if Thompson did take to the court for The Bahamas this summer, he may not even be a Warrior by that point with the five-time All-Star set to explore the free agency market and a potential move away from the franchise.