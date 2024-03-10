One major factor could cost the Golden State Warriors a playoff spot
The Golden State Warriors' 2022-23 season was one that could be considered tumultuous -- it started with a sickening Draymond Green-Jordan Poole incident in training camp, then on the floor the team couldn't quite get going before being eliminated in the Conference SemiFinals.
Yet for all the Warriors' issues last season, they kept themselves afloat by being dominant on their home floor. Now, approaching the end of this season, nothing could be further from the truth.
The Golden State Warriors' pedestrian home record could well cost them a playoff spot by the end of the regular season
Golden State started their most recent home period with a blowout victory against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, with the 125-90 win only adding to the growing optimism over recent weeks. But if the franchise was serious about rising into a playoff position, they would have continued the momentum and produced a 3-0 home-stand.
Instead, the Warriors are left to lick their wounds after losses to the 31-33 Chicago Bulls and the 14-50 San Antonio Spurs. Sure, superstar guard Stephen Curry was injured with less than four minutes left in Thursday's loss to the Bulls, but that was a game Golden State still should have won before remaining heavy favorites against the Spurs despite the absence of their best player.
The Warriors are now 17-17 at Chase Center this season, having been 33-8 on their home floor in 2022-23. Asked whether he knew where the home issues stemmed from this season, veteran sharpshooter Klay Thompson simply stated during the postgame, "to be honest, no. It's just how the cookie crumbles sometimes."
Wherever it's come from and however it's happened, Golden State's inability to defend their home floor now has them in greater danger of missing the playoffs. By any measuring stick, that's certainly unacceptable.
The Warriors ranked 23rd in net rating at home this season, compared to fifth last season. They've regularly blown big leads in front of their home fans, including two against the reigning champion Denver Nuggets.
Saturday's loss to the Spurs was one of, if not their worst defeat of the season. Curry may have been out, but so too was Rookie of the Year favorite and San Antonio's most important player in Victor Wembanyama. With he and Devin Vassell both on the sidelines, the Spurs were without their two leading scorers on the season.
It wasn't as if it were a tough loss either, or another blown lead. Instead, Golden State was simply outplayed and never truly looked threatening after falling behind by double-digits in the second-quarter. Regardless, it's yet another home loss the Warriors are likely to look back and rue when their season is done and dusted.