There's one more roster move the Golden State Warriors should look to make
The Golden State Warriors have moved to confirm their roster for the remainder of the season, with a pair of transactions in recent days ahead of the team's return to the floor against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night.
Having dealt veteran Cory Joseph to the Indiana Pacers at the trade deadline, the Warriors have filled the vacant 14th roster spot by converting two-way guard Lester Quinones to a standard contract. Subsequently, it was reported on Wednesday that the team had signed Santa Cruz guard Pat Spencer to the two-way slot left by Quinones. Yet while the Golden State roster may now appear set in stone, there's one more move the franchise should look at making.
The Golden State Warriors should absolutely hold interest in acquiring Otto Porter Jr. should he orchestrate a buyout with the Utah Jazz
While it's been long presumed that the Warriors wouldn't utilize their 15th roster spot for tax saving purposes, it remains open to them should Joe Lacob be willing to splash out even more on the league's highest payroll.
Now, the final piece to the puzzle may be starting to materialize. Otto Porter Jr. has been a name to monitor for Warrior fans ever since the 2022 NBA champion was traded to the Utah Jazz on deadline day.
On Wednesday, The Athletic's Tony Jones reported that the Jazz are willing to allow Porter to explore a departure from the team, with the 30-year-old having not played for Utah despite finally being healthy.
"His options include accepting a contract buyout with the Jazz, which would allow him to sign with another team. Porter would have to sign with another team by March 1 to be eligible to play in the postseason."- The Athletic's Tony Jones
Golden State needs to pounce, not just for the sentimental factor but also because Porter, if legitimately healthy, could provide an impact over the second half of the season. Less than two years ago he was a starting player by the end of a postseason where the Warriors lifted the Larry O'Brien Trophy, and while he's again been plagued by injuries since, the franchise should have faith in the fact they've been able to get Porter's body right once before.
Aside from the obvious financial implications for ownership, there appears to be little downside from a Golden State perspective. If it quickly becomes clear that Porter can no longer impact sufficiently on the floor, then at the very least he becomes a respected veteran presence in the locker room.
But if things go right, the Warriors know they've got someone who's accustomed to, and succeeded in the Steve Kerr system. It would give them an option to replace the Dario Saric minutes, with the Croatian's defensive liability becoming a growing frustration for fans.
If Porter does reach a buyout agreement with the Jazz, there'll be no shortage of teams willing to take a risk on a championship-proven piece. Yet Golden State appears the most sensible for both sides, particularly if the former fan-favorite wants to again rehabilitate his value before another shot at free agency in the offseason.