One important question looms over Warriors big free agency acquisition
The Golden State Warriors should enter training camp with a largely clean bill of health, allowing for the fascinating battle for rotation minutes that’s set to take place over the preseason.
One question in focus though is the health of free agency acquisition De’Anthony Melton though, with the 26-year-old having been limited to just 38 games last season due to a back injury.
De’Anthony Melton’s health will be in an intriguing watch for the Warriors in training camp
Melton played in just six games after January 12, including appearing in only one game and seven total minutes of the Philadelphia 76ers’ six-game first-round series loss against the New York Knicks.
If not for the back injury, it’s unlikely that Golden State would have been able to afford Melton this offseason. After John Hollinger of the Athletic had a $26.5 million valuation on him, the Warriors were able to secure the six-year veteran on a one-year, $12.5 million deal.
Melton could prove one of the steals of the offseason as a result, particularly if he can get back to his 2021-22 and 2022-23 form where he averaged over 10 points, in excess of four rebounds and 2.5 assists, and shot 37.4% and 39% from three-point range respectively.
The 6’2” guard proved a starting quality player on a playoff team in Philadelphia, and could be a candidate for the starting shooting guard role with the Warriors depending on preseason. After all, Melton was signed by Golden State in the immediate aftermath of Klay Thompson signalling his intent to sign with the Dallas Mavericks.
Second-year guard Brandin Podziemski may have the inside running on Thompson’s vacated role entering training camp, but Melton could prove a more viable option with his defensive qualities complementing superstar Stephen Curry in the back court.
Yet all of these discussions are purely hypothetical if Melton can’t get his body right, or if his play is limited by last season’s issues. It wouldn’t be a total disaster for the Warriors who have the depth to cover just about anyone outside Curry and fellow veteran Draymond Green, but it would hamper the upside the team hopes to get from the Melton signing.
Fortunately for the Warriors it appears the news is positive, with Melton telling reporters in early July that "I've been healthy for the last month and a half." But until we see that translate into on-court game activities, there will be that looming query on whether he can return to his best.