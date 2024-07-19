"Overlooked" factor in potential Lauri Markkanen trade to the Golden State Warriors
The pursuit of Lauri Markkanen continues to be a waiting game for the Golden State Warriors, with August 6 already earmarked as the date in which greater clarity will be understood.
If a contract extension is agreed upon when eligible on August 6, the Utah Jazz forward could become a trade candidate again on the final day of the mid-season deadline on February 6. The Warriors appear comfortable waiting it out over the next few weeks to see exactly what Utah's intentions are with their 2023 All-Star.
While negotiations continue between the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz, Lauri Markkanen retains significant control over his future
Much has been made of what Golden State may be willing to offer in a deal, and what Utah would like in return, but less has been made about what exactly Markkanen wants as the centerpiece of the entire discussion.
During the latest episode of the Warriors Plus Minus podcast, The Athletic's Tim Kawakami labelled Markkanen's wishes as an "overlooked" part of the entire scenario.
"I get the August 6 deadline, it's a real one. I think it's overlooked that Markkanen has a say in this. There's input in Markkanen's mind, he does not need to do this on August 6."- Tim Kawakami
Markkanen's stronghold comes in the fact he could simply refuse to sign an extension directly on August 6. That could ensure he remains with the Jazz until at least next offseason, assuming he signed the extension in the days following. If an extension still isn't forthcoming, Utah's leverage could be limited because at that point, as an expiring contract, Markkanen's agent could warn off potential suitors by failing to guarantee that he would sign an extension with them.
Remember when there was speculation that Golden State could trade for Pascal Siakam early last season? Part of the reason they didn't is because the 2019 champion reportedly wasn't eager to sign a new contract with them in free agency.
Markkanen could do the same thing, potentially reducing the rival bidders and therefore Utah's leverage in negotiations. Does he want to go to the Warriors? Who knows. It certainly behooves the franchise to wait and find out though, particularly with the lack of attractive options elsewhere on the trade market.