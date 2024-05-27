Pacific rival reportedly holds interest in blockbuster reunion with Warriors' guard
Chris Paul's future remains a major question mark heading into the offseason, with rival teams clearly expecting the Golden State Warriors to move on from the veteran point guard after just one year with the franchise.
The Warriors have until June 28 to either guarantee or waive Paul's $30 million non-guaranteed contract, unless player and franchise mutually agree to push that date back. Should the contract become guaranteed, most expect a trade to be forthcoming as Golden State look to improve their roster.
The Los Angeles Clippers reportedly have interest in Golden State Warriors' point guard Chris Paul should he become a free agent
If the Warriors waive Paul or a subsequent team orchestrate's a buyout, the 12x All-Star will become a free agent for the first time in his decorated 19-year career. It appears rival teams are already preparing for Paul to hit the market, with a number of teams already linked as potential destinations for the 39-year-old.
In his latest update on trade and free agency, NBA insider Marc Stein added the LA Clippers to the growing list of teams who hold interest in Paul should he become a free agent as expected.
"The Clippers, I'm told, should be added to the list of teams that could emerge as a suitor for potential free agent Chris Paul. The Lakers and Spurs have also been frequently mentioned as likely Paul suitors should he reach free agency … with Paul known to have great interest in staying as close as possible to his L.A.-based family. "- Marc Stein
Paul played six seasons for the Clippers from 2011 to 2017, having been named an All-Star in all but the final year of his tenure with the franchise. LA's interest may depend on what Russell Westbrook does with his $4 million player option, while the Clippers also hold interest in Philadelphia 76ers' guard Kyle Lowry according to Stein.
After being traded to the Warriors last offseason, Paul accepted a sixth-man role for the first time in his career and averaged 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.8 assists while shooting 37.1% from three-point range.
Paul would likely become a backup at either of the Los Angeles teams, but could earn a starting spot in San Antonio as the Spurs seek to place greater playmaking support alongside Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama.