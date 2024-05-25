Pacific rival looking to foil Warriors' dream with shock ploy of their own
After attempting to lure LeBron James to the Bay in what would have been a shock move prior to February's mid-season trade deadline, many believe the Golden State Warriors latest dream would be a reunion with two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant this offseason.
Adding one of the league's all-time greats already appears an unlikely scenario for the Warriors, but it could be about to become downright impossible if their pacific rival Phoenix Suns have anything to do with it.
The Phoenix Suns could quell Golden State Warriors hopes by making their own audacious bid for Los Angeles Lakers' superstar LeBron James
While Golden State may hold aspirations of pairing a superstar alongside Stephen Curry, the Suns now appear eager to try and entire James to the Valley to join a star-studded cast of he, Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.
According to The Athletic's Shams Charania on Friday, James' son Bronny will work out for the Suns ahead of next month's draft. Most intriguing is the fact Phoenix own the 22nd pick, a selection that appears far too high for Bronny with most mock drafts evaluating him as a late second-round pick at best.
Speculation has therefore grown that the Suns could draft Bronny to entice his legendary father to join Phoenix, something Charania and colleague Doug Haller also alluded to in a report on Friday.
"Is it possible drafting (Bronny James) could help the Suns lure LeBron to the desert on a minimum contract? Probably not. But if you’re Jones and owner Mat Ishbia, it doesn’t hurt to explore."- Shams Charania & Doug Haller
James has a $51.4 million player option for next season -- a contract he could opt out of to become a free agent following the confirmation of Bronny's destination. The Warriors could try a similar ploy to the Suns but won't enter the draft until the 52nd pick, while the Lakers have been naturally linked to Bronny but only hold the 55th selection.
In an interview with Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes, Bronny's manager Rich Paul said teams are aware prior to the draft that his client will not sign a two-way contract under any circumstance.