Pair of potential Warriors targets expected to hit trade market this offseason
The Golden State Warriors hopes of pulling a trade for a starting-level player this offseason could have received a major boost after a significant development on Sunday.
Following a disappointing season that culminated in a Play-In Tournament exit, the Warriors are widely expected to explore a trade in the coming months as they aim to rejuvenate the roster around their veteran core.
Jarrett Allen and Clint Capela are expected to be available should the Golden State Warriors pursue an upgrade at center
The idea of adding a veteran, high-level center has always appeared a need for Golden State, even as Kevon Looney continued to produce in recent years. Trayce Jackson-Davis may have filled the void left by Looney's decline this season, but the thought of adding a more credentialed big man may still be on the table.
The Warriors' prayers could be answered with the belief that Cleveland Cavaliers Jarrett Allen will hit the trade market this offseason, according to a report from NBA insider Marc Stein on Sunday.
"Look for Cleveland's Jarrett Allen to become one of the most coveted trade targets in the league this offseason if the Cavaliers A) succeed in signing Donovan Mitchell to a contract extension and then B) prioritize signing Evan Mobley to a potentially maximum contract extension this summer as increasingly expected."- Marc Stein
Allen averaged a career-high 16.5 points and 2.7 assists, along with 10.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 77 regular season games. The 2022 All-Star missed the final eight games of the playoffs with a rib injury, and now faces an uncertain future as the Cavaliers look to take the next step in the Eastern Conference.
While Allen would likely take a significant package to pry out of Cleveland, Golden State could shop at a lower price by targeting Atlanta Hawks big man Clint Capela. The 30-year-old is likely to become available in the coming months according to Stein, particularly if the Hawks use their first overall pick on another center like projected top prospect Alex Sarr.
Capela averaged 11.5 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 25.8 minutes per game this season, having now averaged a double-double in each of the past seven years. The 10-year veteran will make $22.3 million on the final year of his contract next season.
The Warriors have Jackson-Davis under contract for another three years, while Looney has an $8 million deal for next season of which only $3 million is guaranteed.