Pass or Pursue on three potential 2024-25 Golden State Warriors trade targets
1. LeBron James
The Warriors already pursued LeBron James at February's mid-season trade deadline, only for his agent, Rich Paul, to intervene and implore both teams to scrap the idea owing to potential backlash for his client.
While James ultimately re-signed with the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason, and the franchise drafted his sonny Bronny in June's NBA draft, there's still conjecture on a potential move should the purple and gold fail to start the season strongly.
One interesting aspect to James' two-year, $101.4 million contract -- a full no-trade clause that could help direct him to the franchise of his choosing should he want out of L.A. That would likely also minimize the value the Lakers could get in return, as will the fact the second year is a player option which allows the 39-year-old to become a free agent again next offseason should he wish.
The recent Paris Olympics reignited discussion on whether James and Stephen Curry could play together in the NBA, with the superstar duo leading Team USA to the Gold Medal as both were named to the tournament's All-Star Five.
Given Curry is now under contract for three years after his extension earlier this week, you'd think any potential combination with James would have to happen at the Warriors rather than the Lakers. Once Golden State's recent additions -- De'Anthony Melton, Kyle Anderson and Buddy Hield -- are eligible to be traded, the franchise could have the salary-matching pieces available to again reconsider a move for James.